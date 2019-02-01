

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Friday, with investors reacting positively to a slew of earnings reports and economic data from the region. Data showing a stronger than expected growth in U.S. non-farm employment too aided the move up north.



Worries about economic slowdown in China hurt, but investors bet on hopes the U.S. and China will agree on a trade deal before the March 1 deadline.



The pan European Stoxx 600 settled higher by about 0.25%. Among the major markets in the region, the U.K. and France ended notably higher with their benchmark indices FTSE 100 and CAC 40 gaining 0.74% and 0.53%, respectively. Germany's DAX edged up by 0.07% and Switzerland's SMI climbed up 0.3%.



Among other markets in Europe, Denmark rose sharply, with its key index surging up more than 2.5%. Greece ended more than 1% up and Ireland gained about 1.2%.



Czech Republic, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Poland also ended on a positive note. Hungary ended flat. Italy, Spain, Turkey and Portugal closed weak.



Activity was mostly stock specific in the region with investors reacting to quarterly earnings reports.



In Germany, Wirecard plunged 27% on reports of alleged forgery and falsification of accounts in the company's Singapore office. Wirecard, however, termed the report as inaccurate, misleading and defamotory.



Adidas declined more than 4%. Thyssenkrupp, Daimler, Linde, Fresenius, Heidelberg Cement, Vonovia and Henkel gained 1 to 3%.



In France, ArcelorMittal jumped 3.7%. LVMH, Publicis Groupe, Kering and Veolia ended higher by 1.3 to 2%, while Societe Generale declined 2.4%.



In the U.K. market, Melrose gained 3.7%, Coca Cola advanced by about 3% and CRH added 2.75%. Croda International and 3I Group gained about 2.5% each.



Metro Bank rebounded after recent sharp plunge and gained 10.4%.



In economic releases from Eurozone, UK manufacturing growth slowed more-than-expected in January to its lowest level in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing fell to 52.8 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.5.



Eurozone consumer price inflation slowed for a third month in January to its lowest level in eleven months, rising just 1.4% year-on-year, after a 1.6% increase in December. Core inflation accelerated to 1.1% in January from 1% in December.



Meanwhile, Eurozone manufacturing sector moved closer to stagnation in January amid a modest gain in output and a sharp fall in new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The final Eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.5, from 51.4 in December, falling for the sixth straight month.



Sweden's manufacturing growth slowed for a second straight month in January to its lowest level in nearly three years.



Data from State Secretariat for Economic Affairs in Switzerland said Swiss consumer confidence improved further in the three months to January as expectations regarding the labor market and personal financial situation improved.



