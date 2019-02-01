

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Friday, with traders indulging in some selective buying, reacting to data showing a notable improvement in consumer confidence and growth in services sector activity.



Data showing a drop in retail sales limited market's upside.



The benchmark SMI ended up 27.09 points, or 0.3%, at 8,996.36. The index scaled a low of 8,927.19 and a high of 9,012.72 in the session.



On Thursday, the index ended up 3.56 points, or 0.04%, at 8,969.27.



Lonza Group shares gained 2.5%. LafargeHolcim ended 1.4% up and ABB advanced by 1.1%.



Newron Pharmaceuticals shares jumped nearly 13% after the company announced the successful completion of patient enrollment in its STARS (Sarizotan for the Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome) clinical study. Newron expects to report top line results from the STARS study in the fourth quarter of 2019.



In economic news, according to the survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Switzerland's consumer confidence improved in the three months to January as expectations regarding the labor market and personal financial situation improved.



The consumer confidence index fell to -4 from -6.1 in October. Economists had forecast a score of -5. The index score remained above its long-term average of -9. The latest reading was the highest since the second quarter of 2018, when it was 1.9.



'The sentiment has remained stable overall, with signs of a recovery and of a slowdown broadly balanced,' the SECO said.



The survey showed that the assessment of the general economy has deteriorated amid a sharp decline in the gross domestic product and the weaker expectations regarding outlook suggest that consumers expect the slowdown to continue.



In December, the SECO slashed the growth forecast for this year to 1.5% from 2%, citing weak domestic demand. The Swiss National Bank has forecast nearly 1.5% growth for this year.



The Swiss economy shrunk 0.2% in the third quarter and the performance likely remained weak in the final three months of 2018.



The foreign demand for Swiss products is expected to flatten out and the export economy to lose momentum with the euro area likely to slow faster than estimated.



Separately, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday that retail sales decreased 0.3% year-on-year and 0.2% from the previous month in December.



The Credit Suisse/procure.ch survey showed that the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.3 from 57.5 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 56.4.



The services PMI rose to a four-month high of 59.8 in January from 56.2 in December.



