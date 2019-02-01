

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Major League Baseball has reportedly submitted a bid for the Fox regional sports networks being sold by Disney as part of its merger deal with Fox.



According to CNBC, Disney is divesting off the networks in order to complete its $71 billion deal with Fox last year. CNBC previously reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group was also bidding. The latest bid could value the sports networks at no more than 6.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



Twenty-first Century Fox sold its movie studio and television assets to Disney last year, and the new Fox said in a regulatory filing last month it had 'no intention' of bidding for the sports networks.



