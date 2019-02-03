

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release December figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, approvals were down 9.1 percent on month and 32.8 percent on year.



Australia also will see January numbers for job ads from ANZ and for the inflation forecast from TD Securities. In December, job ads were flat on month, while inflation was seen higher by 0.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide December data for building permits; in November, they were down 2.0 percent on month.



Japan will release January figures for monetary base; in December, the base was up 4.8 percent on year.



Malaysia will see December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth 77.2 billion ringgit and exports were at 84.8 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 7.6 billion ringgit.



Thailand will see January figures for consumer and producer prices. In December, overall inflation was down 0.65 percent on month and up 0.36 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on month and up 0.7 percent on year. Producer prices fell 1.6 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea, Taiwan and China are closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year.



