

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 4.7 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 499.779 trillion yen.



That follows the 4.8 percent increase in December.



Banknotes in circulation were up 3.3 percent on year, while coins in circulation added an annual 1.2 percent. Current account balances advanced 5.2 percent on year, including a 3.7 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base sank 0.4 percent on year after sliding 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX