

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) will begin on Monday a weeks-long process of laying off about 4,250 salaried employees, according to the reports citing people familiar with the plans.



As part of a larger restructuring effort, GM will start salaried workforce reductions in earnest Monday, with more involuntary separations continuing through February, the reports said.



The layoffs are the latest move in a sweeping restructuring of the automaker's global operations. They include indefinitely idling five North American manufacturing plants later this year, expected to save the company up to $2.5 billion in 2019 and a total of $6 billion by 2020. The plants facing potential closure include Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Lordstown Assembly in northeast Ohio.



GM largely will complete an ongoing effort to cut some 8,000 salaried and contract jobs this month, the source said. As part of its restructuring, the automaker also is cutting its global executive workforce by 25 percent.



