

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.



Goldman's board of directors won't-for now-pay out deferred bonuses that Blankfein and two other former top executives earned in prior years, and will instead await the outcome of an investigation into Goldman's work for the Malaysian fund, known as 1MDB.



In light of the ongoing governmental and regulatory investigations relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad ('1MDB'), Goldman Sachs said its Board approved a new forfeiture provision that was included in the terms and conditions of the 2018 year-end equity-based awards granted to each of the employees serving as the firm's Senior Executives as of December 31, 2018. The provision will provide the Committee with the flexibility to reduce the size of the award prior to payment and/or forfeit the underlying transfer-restricted shares if it is later determined that the results of the 1MDB proceedings would have impacted the Committee's 2018 year-end compensation decisions for any of these individuals.



The company noted that the Committee also made certain determinations with respect to the three outstanding Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan awards granted in January 2011 or the 'LTIP Awards'. These LTIP Awards, held by retired executives of the firm, had a performance period from January 2011 through December 2018. The ongoing governmental and regulatory investigations relating to 1MDB relate in part to events that occurred during this performance period, and the Committee concluded that it was appropriate to defer its decision under the awards until more information is available. Accordingly, no amounts under the LTIP Awards have yet been determined or paid. The Registrant will publicly disclose when a final determination is made.



Goldman Sachs noted that David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, received $23 million in 2018 total annual compensation, which compared to 2017 total annual compensation of $21 million (when he served as President and Co-Chief Operating Officer).



Solomon's 2018 compensation consists of an annual base salary of $1.89 million, which reflects a per annum rate of $1.85 million through September 30, 2018 and $2 million beginning October 1, 2018, and annual variable compensation of $21.11 million. $15.41 millionof this annual variable compensation was granted in the form of performance-based restricted stock units ('PSUs'), with the remainder granted in the form of cash.



Blankfein, former Chairman and Chief Executive Office, received $20.50 million in total annual 2018 compensation, which compared to 2017 total annual compensation of $24 million. Blankfein's 2018 compensation consists of an annual base salary of $2 million and annual variable compensation of $18.50 million. $14.25 million of this annual variable compensation was granted in the form of restricted stock units, with the remainder granted in the form of cash.



