

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese manufacturer of medical products, announced Monday that its units have made two acquisitions in Europe.



Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc., a U.S. pneumatic and cordless power tool manufacturing and sales company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has concluded an agreement to acquire Van Aerden Group BV, a European pneumatic tool manufacturing and sales company.



In addition to manufacturing pneumatic tools and related products, Van Aerden Group sells power tools under multiple brands, including Senco, as a distributor.



Effective March 1, 2019, Van Aerden will be renamed Kyocera Aerfast Europe BV. With the manufacturing and sales assets brought by this acquisition, Kyocera aims to strengthen its pneumatic tool business in Europe.



Separately, the company said its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH has concluded an agreement with H.C. Starck GmbH to acquire its subsidiary H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics manufacturing and sales company based in Selb, Germany.



H.C. Starck Ceramics will join Kyocera Group and begin operations in spring 2019, subject to regulatory approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX