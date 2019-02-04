

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported that its net profit to stockholders decreased by 13% year-on-year to 173.7 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Profit before income taxes declined by 6% to 294.3 billion yen.



For the period, consolidated Group sales increased by 3% to 6.08 trillion yen, from prior year.



Looking forward to 2019, the company now expects profit before income taxes of 385.0 billion yen, revised downward from prior forecast. The guidance for net profit to stockholders remain unchanged due to the improvements of income taxes and others. Sales are now projected to be 8.10 trillion yen, down from prior outlook due mainly to weakening sales in Appliances and Automotive & Industrial Systems.



