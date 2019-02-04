

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) announced the acquisition of Corview, an Australian-based transport advisory consultancy, for a maximum consideration of 17.8 million pounds. Corview is a pre-eminent consultancy for government infrastructure business, particularly in the investment and finance of infrastructure projects and programs. RPS's ownership of the business is effective 1 February 2019.



Also, RPS Group reported that its unaudited results suggest that the Group's trading result for fiscal 2018, as measured by PBTA, was 50.2 million pounds compared to 53.9 million pounds, previous year. Net bank borrowing at 31 December 2018 was 73.9 million pounds.



The Board has reaffirmed its commitment to RPS's existing policy to hold dividends and improve dividend cover over time.



