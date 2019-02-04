

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Monday that its January total passenger traffic increased 11% to 10.3 million from 9.3 million, a year ago.



Ryanair alone recorded 10.0 million customers, up 7 percent from the prior year level. Laudamotion carried 0.3 million passengers, for the month. Load factor was 91% for January.



The company operated over 58,000 scheduled flights in the month with over 90% arriving on time.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 140.2 million, an increase of 8% from previous year. Load factor was 96% for the period.



