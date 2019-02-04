

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday as the euphoria over stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data faded a little and investors awaited further developments on Brexit and the U.S.-China trade dispute.



After meetings in Washington last week yielded few immediate results, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might now meet on February 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang to address issues that are more contentious.



The U.S. will increase tariffs on a number of Chinese imports if there is no progress in talks by the March 1 deadline.



The benchmark DAX was down 26 points or 0.23 percent at 11,154 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank shed 0.7 percent on a Bloomberg report that the lender was in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar.



Airport operator Fraport edged down slightly despite news that it might hike its 2018 dividend.



Digital payments company Wirecard soared 13 percent after recent steep losses as it rebutted reports by the Financial Times of alleged financial irregularities.



