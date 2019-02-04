

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $182 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $182 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 6.20 to $6.40



