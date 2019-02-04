

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said Monday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending Keytruda, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel, for the first-line treatment of metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults.



According to Merck, this recommendation is based on results from the pivotal, Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial, which enrolled patients regardless of PD-L1 tumor expression status.



The trial showed a significant improvement in overall survival or OS and progression-free survival or PFS for patients taking Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel) compared with chemotherapy alone.



The CHMP's recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union or EU. The decision by the European Commission is expected in the first quarter of 2019.



Merck noted that if approved, this would mark the first approval in Europe for an anti-PD-1 therapy in combination with chemotherapy for adults with metastatic squamous NSCLC.



'We are pleased by today's positive opinion from the CHMP, which brings us one step closer to potentially expanding our lung cancer indications in Europe to include first-line combination therapy for patients with metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of PD-L1 expression. This is important as squamous cell carcinoma continues to be an area of unmet need, and there was a significant overall survival benefit observed in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial,' said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.



Data from KEYNOTE-407 were presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO Annual Meeting and were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



KEYNOTE-407 is part of Merck's clinical development program in lung cancer, which includes 10 Merck-sponsored Phase 3 trials. These trials are evaluating Keytruda in combination with other treatments and as monotherapy, in both advanced and earlier stages of disease, as well as across different histologies and lines of treatment.



