sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,60 Euro		+9,60
0,00 %
WKN: A2PDWL ISIN: US28618M1062 Ticker-Symbol: PLQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC9,600,00 %
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD--