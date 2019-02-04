

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $384 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $2.72 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $405 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



