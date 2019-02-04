

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $60.9 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $39.7 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $93.7 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $403.2 million from $396.9 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $93.7 Mln. vs. $100.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $403.2 Mln vs. $396.9 Mln last year.



