

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $53.0 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $36.3 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.05 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX