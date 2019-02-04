

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.23 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $262.10 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $232.02 million from $255.23 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $232.02 Mln vs. $255.23 Mln last year.



