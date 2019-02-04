

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $54.70 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $41.60 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.96 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $587.39 million from $571.35 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.96 Mln. vs. $43.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $587.39 Mln vs. $571.35 Mln last year.



