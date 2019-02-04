

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced that it has appointed Pierre Breber as its vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2019. Breber replaces Patricia Yarrington who has elected to retire after 38 years of service with the company.



Mark Nelson, currently vice president Midstream, Strategy & Planning, will succeed Breber as executive vice president of Downstream and Chemicals. Colin Parfitt, currently president of Supply & Trading, will become vice president of Midstream. Both appointments are effective March 1, 2019.



