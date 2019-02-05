

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN (QGEN, QGENF) announced, for 2019, net sales are expected to grow about 7-8% CER; and adjusted EPS of about $1.45-1.47 CER. For the first quarter of 2019, net sales are expected to grow about 5-6% CER. Adjusted EPS is expected to be about $0.26-0.27 CER, for the quarter.



For the fourth quarter of 2018, adjusted net income was $93.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share ($0.41 CER), compared to $100.1 million, or $0.43, in the year-ago period. Net sales grew 2% to $403.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the year-ago period, representing 5% CER growth. Organic sales growth, which excludes business portfolio changes and acquisition contributions in both periods, was 5.5% CER.



