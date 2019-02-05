

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a stronger pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 51.6.



That's up from 51.0 in November and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, export sales declined, although the 12-month outlook remained positive. Investment plans and forecasts of improved underlying demand underpinned optimism during January.



The survey also said its composite index dipped to a score of 50.9 in January from 52.0 in December.



