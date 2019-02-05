

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has been selected by the NSW Government to design and construct the Wagga Wagga Health Service or WWHS Stage 3 Redevelopment Project. The project will generate revenue of A$107 million to the CIMIC Group.



Construction is expected to commence in February this year, with operational commissioning scheduled for late 2020.



CIMIC noted that the project win follows the recent award to CPB Contractors of the $116 million Coffs HarbourHospital Expansion Main Works and the 2018 completion of Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital.



The WWHS3 Redevelopment Project will consolidate important sub-acute, ambulatory, community and primary health services on a single site, meeting the needs of communities in the wider Murrumbidgee Local Health District into the future.



The project includes: A new five-storey ambulatory care building adjacent to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital;28 aged care beds, 24 rehabilitation beds, a 24-bed mental health inpatient unit and a 20-chair renal dialysis unit;An education area including library, conference rooms and a lecture theatre; and A basement carpark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX