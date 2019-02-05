

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month profit attributable to Owners of the Parent grew 6.2 percent to 442.18 billion Japanese yen from last year's 416.17 billion yen. Earnings per share were 278.11 yen, up from 261.85 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax increased 3% year -over- year to 641.7 billion yen.



Revenues were 12.19 trillion yen, an increase of 114% from 5.68 trillion yen a year ago.



The significant revenue change was mainly due to an increase of transactions in which identified performance obligations of the Company are transfer of goods as principal and therefore revenue is recognized in the gross amount of consideration with the application of IFRS 15.



Looking ahead, for the year ending March 31, 2019, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 640 billion yen or 403.45 yen per share, up 14.3 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX