

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the pivotal Phase 3 trial of isatuximab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma met the primary endpoint of prolonging progression free survival in patients treated with isatuximab in combination with pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone versus pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone alone (standard of care).



Results will be submitted to an upcoming medical meeting and are anticipated to form the basis of regulatory submissions planned for later this year.



Multiple myeloma is the second most common hematologic malignancy, with more than 138,0002 new cases worldwide each year. Multiple myeloma remains incurable in the vast majority of patients, resulting in significant disease burden.



The randomized, multi-center, open label Phase 3 study, known as ICARIA-MM, enrolled 307 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma across 96 centers spanning 24 countries. All study participants received two or more prior anti-myeloma therapies, including at least two consecutive cycles of lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor given alone or in combination. During the trial, isatuximab was administered through an intravenous infusion at a dose of 10mg/kg once weekly for four weeks, then every other week for 28-day cycles in combination with standard doses of pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the duration of treatment.



