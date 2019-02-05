

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CIMIC Group, formerly known as Leighton Holdings Ltd. (LEI.AX,LGTHF.PK), reported Tuesday that its net profit after tax for fiscal year 2018 was A$780.6 million, up 11.2% from A$702.1 million in the previous year, and at the top end of the company's guidance range of A$720 million to A$780 million. Earnings per share grew to 240.7 cents from 216.5 cents a year ago.



Revenue for the year was A$14.67 billion, up 9.2% from A$13.43 billion in the prior year, with all operating companies recording growth.



The company's Board has declared a final dividend of 86 cents per share, up 15% year on year, to be paid on 4 July 2019. Total dividends declared for 2018 were 156 cents per share, a 16% increase compared with 2017.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects net profit after tax in a range of A$790 million to A$840 million, with the guidance supported by positive outlook for the Group's core markets.



