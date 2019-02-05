

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income climbed 24 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 205 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.22 euro, up 22 percent from 0.18 euro last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.24 euro, compared to prior year's 0.20 euro.



Revenue grew 11 percent to 1.97 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be stable quarter-on-quarter, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 16 percent.



Further, for fiscal year 2019, the company expects revenue growth at the lower end of the forecast range, which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 9 percent, given developments in the first two quarters.



At this revenue level, the segment result margin should come in at about 17.5 percent.



