

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported nine-month net income attributable to owners of parent of 36.72 billion yen, down 25.9% from last year. Net income per share was 201.95 yen per share compared to 264.57 yen, last year. Operating income increased 16.0% to 48.09 billion yen. Net sales were 333.90 billion yen, up 1.6% from previous year.



For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects: net income per share of 219.97 yen; and net sales of 440 billion yen.



