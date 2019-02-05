

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP PLC (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter replacement cost or RC profit was $2.72 billion, compared to last year's loss of $583 million.



RC profit per ADS was $0.81, compared to loss of $0.18 a year ago.



Underlying RC profit was $3.5 billion, compared to $2.11 billion last year, driven by the strong operating performance across all business segments. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $1.04, compared to $0.64 a year ago.



Profit for the period attributable to BP shareholders was $766 million, compared to prior year's profit of $27 million.



Sales and other operating revenues climbed to $75.68 billion from $67.82 billion last year.



Further, BP announced a quarterly dividend of 10.25 cents per ordinary share or $0.615 per ADS, 2.5% higher than a year earlier, which is expected to be paid on March 29.



In the year 2018, total divestments and other proceeds were $3.5 billion. BP intends to complete more than $10 billion divestments over the next two years, which includes plans announced following the BHP transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX