

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpetright plc (CPR.L) announced a trading update for the 13 week period to 26 January 2019. The Group said its overall performance remains in line with expectations, for the period. The UK like-for-like sales remained negative for the period, although the trend has improved from that of the first half, Carpetright said.



Carpetright announced that Neil Page, Chief Financial Officer, has confirmed his intention to retire from a full-time plc role. He will step down from the Board on 25 February 2019 but will continue to work in the business until the end of the financial year on 30 April 2019. Neil will be succeeded by Jeremy Simpson, who will become Chief Financial Officer on 25 February 2019. Jeremy was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Sureserve Group plc from 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX