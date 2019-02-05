

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide announced acquisition of Sleep & Health SA and Megamed AG.



Founded in 2003, Sleep & Health SA is a nationwide player that offers home healthcare services for patients who suffer from sleep apnea. As for Megamed AG, the company has been present in the Swiss market for nearly 50 years, specializing in ventilation and support for patients who suffer from respiratory failure. Air Liquide will build on the quality of existing teams to pursue the development of these business activities.



