

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday as the dollar stayed firm and Google parent Alphabet reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.



The benchmark DAX was up 68 points or 0.61 percent at 11,244, tracking gains elsewhere across Asia after the financial services royal commission refrained from recommending harsher measures against Australian banks.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were up half a percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were also moving higher.



Re-insurer Hannover Re dropped half a percent despite affirming its outlook for FY18 and FY19.



Infineon edged down slightly. The manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions reported that its first-quarter net income climbed 24 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 205 million euros.



Investors awaited final composite reports from regional economies later in the day for further direction.



