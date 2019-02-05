

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46.47 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $29.76 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $272.23 million from $294.48 million last year.



