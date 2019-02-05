

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $465 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $4.15 billion from $3.82 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $465 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.75



