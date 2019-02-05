

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $573 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $4.00 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $645 Mln. vs. $573 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $4.00 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.92 - $5.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX