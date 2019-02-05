

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $211.52 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $238.53 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.7 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.27 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $199.7 Mln. vs. $163.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



