

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $315 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $495 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $15.95 billion from $16.07 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $495 Mln. vs. $463 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $15.95 Bln vs. $16.07 Bln last year.



