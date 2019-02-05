

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $44.99 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $89.95 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $947.14 million from $916.41 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $947.14 Mln vs. $916.41 Mln last year.



