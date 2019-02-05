

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $142.8 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $405.6 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



