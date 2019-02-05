sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,63 Euro		-3,57
-6,24 %
WKN: 864371 ISIN: US1713401024 Ticker-Symbol: CXU 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,76
54,41
14:22
53,73
54,42
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC53,63-6,24 %