

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) announced it has agreed to sell its 33.3% stake in Cross London Trains, a company established to procure and lease the rolling stock for use on the Thameslink passenger rail franchise. Estimated proceeds for 3i Infrastructure are approximately 333 million pounds. In addition, 3i Infrastructure received a 12 million pounds distribution in January 2019. Adjusting for the estimated proceeds from this realisation, the pro-forma September 2018 net asset value of 3i Infrastructure plc is estimated to have increased to 229.3 pence per share, after payment of the interim dividend.



The Group noted that the sale is conditional on certain third party consents. The acquirer is a consortium of Dalmore and Equitix funds.



