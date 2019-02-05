

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $11.24 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $7.23 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Badger Meter Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.60 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $104.41 million from $96.65 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.60 Mln. vs. $7.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $104.41 Mln vs. $96.65 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX