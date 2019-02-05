

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth eased for the second straight month to the weakest pace in 2018, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 0.6 percent year-on-year in January after a rise of 5.4 percent in November.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 8.9 percent annually in December and those of automotive fuel rose by 4.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent in December.



