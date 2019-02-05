

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $131.32 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $336.66 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $208.14 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $208.14 Mln. vs. $195.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX