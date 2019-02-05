

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.55 billion, or $5.97 per share. This compares with $0.10 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $870.11 million from $651.63 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $337 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $870.11 Mln vs. $651.63 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX