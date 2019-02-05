

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $31.23 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $53.31 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $316.85 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $778.27 million from $731.45 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $316.85 Mln. vs. $331.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $778.27 Mln vs. $731.45 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX