

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $177.0 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $146.8 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Torchmark Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $164.7 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.06 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $164.7 Mln. vs. $1027.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $8.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX