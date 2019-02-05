

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.75 percent.



The Philippines will release January figures for producer prices; in December, producer prices were down 0.7 percent on month and up 0.3 percent on year.



Finally, many of the regional bourses remain closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong. New Zealand is off for Waitangi Day.



