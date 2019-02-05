

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper announced the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Bernhard Reutersberg, has reached an understanding with Fortum to initiate a fresh start to redefine the future partnership between the two companies. A working group, led on the Uniper side by Keith Martin and Eckhardt Rümmler, will engage in discussions, about the areas the strategic partnership.



Uniper reported that, at a meeting of the Supervisory Board's Executive Committee on February 5, 2019, the Committee and Uniper CEO Klaus Schäfer and Uniper CFO Christopher Delbrück mutually agreed on a termination of their respective employment contracts and their respective appointment as members of the Management Board with effect as of August 31, 2019.



Bernhard Reutersberg, Chairman of the Uniper SE Supervisory Board, said: 'I'm in agreement with Fortum Board of Directors Chairman Matti Lievonen and Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark that the status quo can't continue. It's time for decisive action, for taking the next steps, and for rapprochement. This marks a new beginning in the relationship between Uniper and its biggest stakeholder.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX