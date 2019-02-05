sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,12 Euro		+0,07
+0,27 %
WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45
26,65
22:45
26,45
26,70
20:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUM OYJ
FORTUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUM OYJ20,05+0,98 %
UNIPER SE26,12+0,27 %