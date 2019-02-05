

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meat products maker Tyson Foods is reportedly in talks to acquire privately owned California-based Foster Farms for about $2 billion.



According to CNBC, the two sides are disagreeing over price and it is possible the talks fall apart. If a deal is consummated, it is still at least several weeks away.



Tyson supplies meat to restaurants and other food-service customers. It also sells branded chicken, beef and pork under labels such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Golden Island Jerky.



Tyson recently closed its $2.16 billion acquisition of McDonald's meat supplier Keystone Foods, which increases its foothold in Asia.



